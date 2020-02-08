The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Davidson Bain


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Davidson Bain Obituary
Thomas Davidson Bain, 56, left his mortal life Monday, February 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A native son of Virginia Beach, David was born November 1, 1963, the son of the late James M. Bain, Jr. and Margaret Charles Bain and a man of witty and ribald humor. He was a strong supporter and volunteer of the LGBT community, the Food Bank of South Eastern VA, and the Ocean Park Rescue Squad.

David is survived by his beloved husband, Robert Simmons, and his fur babies, Paco, Black Jack, and Sage. He is also survived by siblings, James M. Bain III, Margorie Bain, Margaret Bain, and by his stepmother, Dorothy Bain and her children, John Bennett, Susan Steinle, and Jimmy Bennett. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -