Thomas Davidson Bain, 56, left his mortal life Monday, February 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A native son of Virginia Beach, David was born November 1, 1963, the son of the late James M. Bain, Jr. and Margaret Charles Bain and a man of witty and ribald humor. He was a strong supporter and volunteer of the LGBT community, the Food Bank of South Eastern VA, and the Ocean Park Rescue Squad.
David is survived by his beloved husband, Robert Simmons, and his fur babies, Paco, Black Jack, and Sage. He is also survived by siblings, James M. Bain III, Margorie Bain, Margaret Bain, and by his stepmother, Dorothy Bain and her children, John Bennett, Susan Steinle, and Jimmy Bennett. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020