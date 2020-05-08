Or Copy this URL to Share

Born 2/6/1926 Plymouth NC, Merchant marine, WWII , Master Mason Ruth lodge No. 89, Secretary starting 1976, member Norfolk Scottish Rite, Coroneted 33deg, Secretary starting 1994, member drum and bugle Corp, charter member Knights of Mecca. One of the first mangers (Azalea little league) first Tournament manager. Cub Scout master pack 40, Past president (Wards Corner little league). Member Va Beach shag club & Boogie on the Bay clubs



Died 5/7/20 Memorial service at a later date



son Tommy Myers & wife Shelia, daughter Teresa Payton & husband David, grandson Jeff Myers & wife Nicole, grand daughter Michele Stogsdill & husband Ronnie, two wonderful great grandchildren Austin & Lindsey Stogsdill



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store