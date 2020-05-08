Thomas Dudley Myers
1926 - 2020
Born 2/6/1926 Plymouth NC, Merchant marine, WWII , Master Mason Ruth lodge No. 89, Secretary starting 1976, member Norfolk Scottish Rite, Coroneted 33deg, Secretary starting 1994, member drum and bugle Corp, charter member Knights of Mecca. One of the first mangers (Azalea little league) first Tournament manager. Cub Scout master pack 40, Past president (Wards Corner little league). Member Va Beach shag club & Boogie on the Bay clubs

Died 5/7/20 Memorial service at a later date

son Tommy Myers & wife Shelia, daughter Teresa Payton & husband David, grandson Jeff Myers & wife Nicole, grand daughter Michele Stogsdill & husband Ronnie, two wonderful great grandchildren Austin & Lindsey Stogsdill

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Tommy and Teresa on the loss of your loved one. Dudley was a fine dignified gentleman and a good neighbor. I have fond memories of our conversations during his daily walks. May he rest in God's peace.
Gordon Dillon
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bruce Campbell
May 8, 2020
Friend ,brother and mentor, never a better person I have ever been blessed to associate with. Dudley meant the world to me.
Gary Gouge
Friend
May 8, 2020
I didn't have the opportunity to get to know my own grandfathers, so I feel blessed to have had Grandad Myers in my life as my grandad-in-law. He gave me the chance to love and experience a grandad. I have a lot of fond memories of him, but seeing the true love he held for his wife Curly was truly inspiring, that man loved his wife! He also loved to dance and had more social outings that many of us combined! Miss you, Grandad, but I know you're at peace now.
Nicole Myers
Family
May 8, 2020
Miss you Dad. Thanks to all his friends and Masonic members for supporting him through these trying 24 months. Heaven is the best place for him, but he will be very missed by those of us left behind.
Teresa Payton
Family
May 8, 2020
My grandad had such a good soul and his presence here on earth will be truly missed by many. He had such a great sense of humor, always had a joke, and could always make you smile. He is no longer suffering and I can picture him up there shag dancing with grandma in heaven❤ May he rest in peace
Michele Stogsdill
Grandchild
May 8, 2020
My Grandad was one the best men on this planet! Dudley guided me thru life in MANY ways! We shared the game of Golf for many years! Love ya Buddy! Go find Curly / Grandma in heaven! Accomplished MANY things in life, and Masonry was his biggest passion! I love all is Masonic friends & family! Thanks for being a great friend to my Grandad & supporting him in many ways!
Jeffrey Myers
Grandchild
May 8, 2020
Tom and family- I am so sorry for your loss.
Frank Doll
Friend
May 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Dudley.
Frederick Sr.
Friend
