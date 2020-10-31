Thomas Dunham Wisenbaker, passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the age of 76. Tom was currently residing in North Carolina.
Tom is survived by his wife, Glenda Grandy Wisenbaker; His children, Thomas David Hettleman, Peyton Yancey Wisenbaker, Jamie Meredith Wisenbaker, Leslie Michelle McPherson MD, and Lauren-Danielle Kaye Owens; His siblings, Harriet Eager, Joanne Chase, and Peyton Wisenbaker. His grandchildren, Jordan Hettleman, Ashlyn Hettleman, Wyatt Wisenbaker, Ewan Marshall McPherson, and Rylie Ayla McPherson; Tom was preceded by his former wife Kay Hooker Wisenbaker; his parents, Peyton Harry and Mary Helen Wisenbaker; and his brother Richard Wisenbaker.
Tom was born August 13, 1944 in Hamilton county Florida to Peyton Harry and Marry Helen Wisenbaker. Tom spent a summer as a young man working with his father on the Pan-American HWY in Honduras, and was proud to have had the privilege of being a guest to sail on the US Naval Academy's racing schooner Freedom. He was successful in the Residential construction industry and was most recently the VP of Rosewell Corp. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved animals and had an uncanny ability to connect with them all, domestic or wild. Tom loved his family and often expressed how proud he was.
A celebration of life will be officiated by Ron Lawrence and held at Jarvisburg Church of Christ (121 Forbes Rd Jarvisburg NC.) on November 7, 2020 at 2:00. An alternative attendance is available online at www.jarvisburgchurchofchrist.com
. Flowers and condolences may be made at 7429 Caratoke Hwy/ PO Box 211, Jarvisburg, NC 27947