The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Fitz Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas E. Fitz Sr. Obituary
Thomas E. Fitz Sr., 58, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 30, 1960, the son of the late Maurice E. Jr. and Carolyn S. (Crane)Fitz. He graduated from Fairfield H.S. in 1978, where he played baseball. Tom worked for the US Navy for 24 years, starting as a recruiter in Gettysburg and later serving on the JFK and Forrestal Aircraft Carriers, retiring in 2001 and continued to work for the DOD. Tom was a member of the Princess Ann Free Masons Lodge #25, Valley of Norfolk Orient of VA and the Khedive Shrine of Chesapeake. Surviving are his wife, Karen Fitz, two children: Tommy Fitz Jr. (Janine) and Kristen Crawford (David III); three grandchildren: Landen, Charleigh and Aubree, and sister Debbie Fitz. The service will be private. Arrangements are by William F. Sellers Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to the Shrinerâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, . Online Condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now