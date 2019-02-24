Thomas E. Fitz Sr., 58, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born June 30, 1960, the son of the late Maurice E. Jr. and Carolyn S. (Crane)Fitz. He graduated from Fairfield H.S. in 1978, where he played baseball. Tom worked for the US Navy for 24 years, starting as a recruiter in Gettysburg and later serving on the JFK and Forrestal Aircraft Carriers, retiring in 2001 and continued to work for the DOD. Tom was a member of the Princess Ann Free Masons Lodge #25, Valley of Norfolk Orient of VA and the Khedive Shrine of Chesapeake. Surviving are his wife, Karen Fitz, two children: Tommy Fitz Jr. (Janine) and Kristen Crawford (David III); three grandchildren: Landen, Charleigh and Aubree, and sister Debbie Fitz. The service will be private. Arrangements are by William F. Sellers Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to the Shrinerâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, . Online Condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary