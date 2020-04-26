|
|
Thomas Edgar Fulmer Born September 15, 1944, and was refered to me as uncle Tommy, went to be with the lord our savior Jesus Christ April 20, 2020 when he lost his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. He kept a positive outlook and said many times, everything is going to be alright. I felt he said it more for my benefit than his own, as to ease my pain. For almost 63 years he was there for me at any given moment. I will miss him more than I can express on paper. He loved the Lord God , our church and its brothers and sisters.
He was predeceased by his father Herman Leon Fulmer Sr., his mother Dorothy Elizabeth Fulmer Hill, a brother Hermon Leon Fulmer, and a nephew Nathan Fulmer. He is survived by a daughter Tania Gail Fulmer Boyer Bonowitz and husband, Shannon and their daughter Courtney and great granddaughter, a sister Mary Elizabeth Kessler, nephews Allan Kessler and wife Rhonda, great nephews Connor and Cameron, step daughter Sabrina and husband Greg Jeffs, their two granddaughters and two great granddaughters, nephew Walter Dean Fulmer and wife Karen and daughter Brianna and husband Isaac and children, nephew Jeff Fulmer and wife Darlene and niece Cindy Fulmer Klein and her children and grandchildren, his brother Hermans wife Judy Fulmer.
He was a brick mason for 45 plus years and worked for the Intracoastal Waterway as a lock operator for the last five years of his life. His memory will live on in our hearts forever; he was a loving and caring soul.
A private burial will take place in Perry, GA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020