Thomas Ernest "Doc" Johnson, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, after a long and valiant fight diabetes. Originally from Portsmouth, VA. he was a resident of the Tidewater area for his entire life and a member of New Creation United Methodist Church of Chesapeake.



Tom graduated in 1973 with a BS in Education and Biology from East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tennessee) and taught at Western Branch Middle School (Chesapeake, VA.) until he retired. While at Western Branch he was voted teacher of the year numerous years and was frequently recognized in the publication "Who's Who Among American Educators." He obtained a Master's Degree in Education in 1985 from Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA.) and then taught at Tidewater Community College (Portsmouth, VA.), Christopher Newport University (Newport News, VA.) and the Southern Campus of South University (Virginia Beach, VA.).



He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara D Johnson, and his parents Lemuel C. and Jacqueline H. Johnson. He is survived by his loving daughter Jennifer P. Johnson of Greenville, NC and grand-dogs Harley and Haley of Greenville; his "Special Son", Buddy, of the home; his Aunt and "Second Mom", Mary Lou Daughety; his brother, L.C. "Johnny" Johnson III of Wilmington, NC; sister, Sherry J. Gruszkowski (David) of Ledyard, Connecticut; his in-laws, Richard and Harriet Duck of Franklin, VA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He would also like to recognize a special group of friends who brought joy to his life on a daily basis: Brandon Adcock, Trey Dobbins, Brett Wellington and Gabby Lozano, Greg Kiser and Robert Hufton.



A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA. 22215.



