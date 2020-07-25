1/1
Thomas E. Johnson
Thomas Ernest "Doc" Johnson, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, after a long and valiant fight diabetes. Originally from Portsmouth, VA. he was a resident of the Tidewater area for his entire life and a member of New Creation United Methodist Church of Chesapeake.

Tom graduated in 1973 with a BS in Education and Biology from East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tennessee) and taught at Western Branch Middle School (Chesapeake, VA.) until he retired. While at Western Branch he was voted teacher of the year numerous years and was frequently recognized in the publication "Who's Who Among American Educators." He obtained a Master's Degree in Education in 1985 from Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA.) and then taught at Tidewater Community College (Portsmouth, VA.), Christopher Newport University (Newport News, VA.) and the Southern Campus of South University (Virginia Beach, VA.).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara D Johnson, and his parents Lemuel C. and Jacqueline H. Johnson. He is survived by his loving daughter Jennifer P. Johnson of Greenville, NC and grand-dogs Harley and Haley of Greenville; his "Special Son", Buddy, of the home; his Aunt and "Second Mom", Mary Lou Daughety; his brother, L.C. "Johnny" Johnson III of Wilmington, NC; sister, Sherry J. Gruszkowski (David) of Ledyard, Connecticut; his in-laws, Richard and Harriet Duck of Franklin, VA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He would also like to recognize a special group of friends who brought joy to his life on a daily basis: Brandon Adcock, Trey Dobbins, Brett Wellington and Gabby Lozano, Greg Kiser and Robert Hufton.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA. 22215.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 25 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Best teacher I ever had. I used to go back and visit him at school long after I graduated. His was a life well lived.
Ronnie Robinson
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mr. Johnson was one of my favorite teachers. He was my science teacher in 7th grade 1989/1990.
I had to make up an experiment after school because I missed a class due to being sick. After I finished, Mr. Johnson told me that we were going to enter a contest to name the new ride at Kings Dominion. After reviewing the description of the ride, we looked through his science books and came up with two names - the Anaconda and Sea Wasp. Both of us were pretty sure that Anaconda was the best name. The next day in class everyone voted. Anaconda was the favorite by far and was submitted to the contest. Fast forward to the fall of 1990. I was at the fall dance after school and Mr. Johnson pulled me to the side and told me that we won the contest but I had to keep it a secret. Could you imagine an 8th grader with that secret. Eventually, we were able to tell the kids from that class from 7th grade. That summer we went to VIP day at Kings Dominion. We were the first people to ride the ride. It was so much fun. I tell people about this story all the time when people bring up that amusement park.
I am almost positive that Mr. Johnson was many students favorite teacher. I was one of the lucky kids that had the pleasure of being taught by Mr. Johnson.
Many kids every year had the privilege of going to Kings Dominion because of him.
Rest In Peace Mr. Johnson. Thank you for being a great teacher and a friend.

Mark Dido
Mark Didio
Student
July 25, 2020
Mr. Johnson was my 7th grade biology teacher back in 1979 at WBJrH. He was an amazing teacher and person and he introduced me to science and motivated me to want to learn much more. I ended up working in Pharmaceutical Research and Development. I have worked on various Diabetes compounds in my career.
He was truly an inspiration.
katie garrett
Student
July 25, 2020
Prayers for you, he loved you here on earth and loves you even more from above. RIH Pain free...
Kim Proctor
Friend
