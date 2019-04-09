Thomas Edison Tisdale, Jr., 88, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on April 4, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Having been born in Camden County, NC on November 21, 1930 to Thomas E. Tisdale, Sr. and Mary Sudie Tisdale (both deceased), he grew up in South Norfolk, graduated from South Norfolk High School, and learned his skills as a butcher in the family business, Tisdaleâ€™s Grocery. He later applied those skills and eventually became deli manager in his 44-year career in Pender/Colonial Stores, eventually serving as a deli district manager for Be-Lo Grocery. In more recent years, he enjoyed merchandising for Segmark in Virginia Beach.He and his first wife, Betty Ruth Hundley (deceased), welcomed three children into the world: Steven (deceased), David (married to Teresa), and Alice. The family grew to include grandchildren George T. (Tommy) Tisdale, Jason A. Tisdale, Kimberly A. Howard, David T. Tisdale, Jr., Steven D. Tisdale, Jr., Christina N. Prasad, Shannon J. Meadows, and Paul Jones, as well as seventeen great-grandchildren. Later in life, Tommy married Leona G. Maccubbin, and they enjoyed twenty-three years together, particularly in their association with the â€œChallengersâ€ life group at First Baptist Church of Norfolk. Having trusted Jesus early in life for salvation, Tommy beautifully fulfilled Godâ€™s expectation expressed in Micah 6:8 and will be remembered as a just, merciful, and humble man.Tommieâ€™s life will be celebrated Thursday, April 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. Burial will follow immediately in Rosewood Gardens, and a reception in the funeral home will afford opportunity to visit family afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to honor Tommie by donating to the . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary