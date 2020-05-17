On May 9th, 2020 at 1:46pm Thomas Edward Baldwin Retired US ARMY CWO4 departed this world to be with our heavenly father, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born on September 8th, 1942 to Russell and Clair Baldwin of Philadelphia PA. He was also predeceased by his son Gary. Thomas leaves behind his beautiful wife Marguerite of 57 years, son Russell (Terri), daughter Karen (Mark), grandson Josh, son Michael (Carolyn) and their families. Tom was a devoted husband, the perfect father and a sailor/soldier to the core. Tom spent 30 years in the US Military. His first 7 years in the US Navy aboard the USS Toro and then USS John Adams, before joining the US Army where he spent the remaining 23 years and earned the title as a Vietnam Vet among many other accomplishments and awards. Tom was always quick with making you smile, whether it was a joke or a funny face, he always went out of his way to keep you laughing. Tom was loved by all and will forever leave a mark on our hearts. We love you hon, dad, grandpop! Memorial service will be September 8th, 2020.