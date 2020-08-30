9/8/1942 - 5/9/2020



We will honor my husband, father and friend on September 8th, 2020.



Service will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.



We will celebrate Tom's life with a Catholic Mass Service followed by a Military Memorial.



We welcome all who would like to pay their final respects to an amazing man, grandfather, father, husband, veteran, soldier, sailor, son.



Thank you, Marge Baldwin



