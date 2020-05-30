Tommy, as I sit here behind this truck I think about the times we shared when we were working for Western Express driving from Maryland to California and for those three months that we spent in the truck we developed a bond a brotherhood bond.. You taught me a lot and I hope that I taught you some things as well we also continued our relationship and I got you working with a company that I started working for after Western Express which you enjoyed. there were times when I had trucking questions or didn't know how to do something every time I called you were always there to answer the phone no matter the time to help me and I really appreciate that. Brother, you will be definitely missed!! Last time I spoke with you was Friday and you were so excited to start a new job and be around your family more. Tommy my dear friend I love you bro I'm going to miss you manMay the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Cory Calimee

Friend