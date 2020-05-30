Thomas Edward Laney
1977 - 2020
Tommy, 43, passed away Sunday, May 24th in Newport News, VA. Tommy was born March 1, 1977 in Nashville, TN. He was a commercial fisherman and recently received his CDL. Tommy was proud to be a truck driver. Tommy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Andrea Laney and his children Drew, Ethan, Evan, and Erin, his mom Janet, dad and step-mom Eddie & Brenda, his brother Timothy, sister and brother-in-law Tracy & Jeff, nieces Caitlyn & Camryn, Cora & Shea, nephew Zachary, great niece Harper, his grandmothers Barbara & Connie (FL), his Uncle Ron, his Uncle Jimmy(FL)and aunt Kim. Tommy was preceded in death by his step-dad Paul Palmentera. Tommy was very loved and will be missed by many. The family will have a private celebration of his life but would love for you to share any memories you have of Tommy. In lieu of flowers please consider making donation to help cover his end of life expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/tommy039s-end-of-life-expense/.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
We were a force when we were together. I love my brother until the end of time.
Tracy
Sister
May 27, 2020
James Tugwell
Friend
May 27, 2020
Tommy, as I sit here behind this truck I think about the times we shared when we were working for Western Express driving from Maryland to California and for those three months that we spent in the truck we developed a bond a brotherhood bond.. You taught me a lot and I hope that I taught you some things as well we also continued our relationship and I got you working with a company that I started working for after Western Express which you enjoyed. there were times when I had trucking questions or didn't know how to do something every time I called you were always there to answer the phone no matter the time to help me and I really appreciate that. Brother, you will be definitely missed!! Last time I spoke with you was Friday and you were so excited to start a new job and be around your family more. Tommy my dear friend I love you bro I'm going to miss you manMay the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Cory Calimee
Friend
May 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
