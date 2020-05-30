Tommy, 43, passed away Sunday, May 24th in Newport News, VA. Tommy was born March 1, 1977 in Nashville, TN. He was a commercial fisherman and recently received his CDL. Tommy was proud to be a truck driver. Tommy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Andrea Laney and his children Drew, Ethan, Evan, and Erin, his mom Janet, dad and step-mom Eddie & Brenda, his brother Timothy, sister and brother-in-law Tracy & Jeff, nieces Caitlyn & Camryn, Cora & Shea, nephew Zachary, great niece Harper, his grandmothers Barbara & Connie (FL), his Uncle Ron, his Uncle Jimmy(FL)and aunt Kim. Tommy was preceded in death by his step-dad Paul Palmentera. Tommy was very loved and will be missed by many. The family will have a private celebration of his life but would love for you to share any memories you have of Tommy. In lieu of flowers please consider making donation to help cover his end of life expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/tommy039s-end-of-life-expense/.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.