Thomas E. Coleman was called home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019. Tommy was born on April 28, 1943 in New York City and was raised in Staten Island, NY. He graduated from Port Richmond High School where he was president of his senior class 1960. Tom earned a Bachelorâ€™s Degree from Virginia Wesleyan University. Tommy met and married Faye Webb on July 18, 1970 and from this union they became the proud parents of their son, Geoffrey. Tommy retired after 30 years of service from Newport News Shipbuilding, Human Resources. Tommy was dedicated to service and working with children. He put in countless hours of one-on-one mentoring. Most recently he served as a mentor at An Achievable Dream where he started a golf program and was consistently present to greet students as a part of, as most kids called them the â€œColeman Brothers.â€ This became a part of his lifestyle. Tommy's love of education, music, the arts, traveling and sports compelled him to support many organizations and individual dreams. Tom was preceded in death by his loving soulmate Faye and brother, Kenny Taylor. He is survived by his pride and joy, Geoffrey (Trina); his brothers, Richard Coleman (Edna) and Eric Coleman (Sheryl); his sisters, Marcia Coleman and Sigrid Taylor and his special Goddaughter, Kimberly Slaton. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, special sons and daughters and many other great friends that are part of his extended family.



A funeral service will be held, 11am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Viewing, 9am-11am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019