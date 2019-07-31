|
Franklin, VA â€"â€" Thomas F. Pearson, 73, passed away at home on July 29 with family at his side. Tom was born on December 14, 1945, in Memphis, TN, the son of the late William Martin and Mary Katherine Fleeman Pearson.
The Pearson family moved to Franklin in 1956, where Tom graduated from Franklin High School. In 1967, he graduated from Springfield College and began a 34-year career with the YMCA â€" the last 25 serving as the Executive Director of the James L. Camp, Jr. YMCA. Tom was an incredible father, a dedicated teacher and coach, and an avid sportsman throughout his life. He was a former Rotarian and member of the Hunterdale Ruritan Club.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother William M. Pearson. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Debra Quesnel Pearson; a brother, Peter Clay Pearson (Sandra) of Charleston, S.C.; a son, Thomas F. Pearson, Jr. (Belinda) of Suffolk, VA; a daughter, Katherine Wright of Suffolk, VA; a son and soon to be daughter-in-law, Carter Henry Pearson and Mary Whitworth Danielson, of New York City; 4 grand-daughters, several cousins, and a faithful lab, Biscuit.
Services will be private, and the family invites friends to join them for a floating reception at the Back Porch at the Village at Woods Edge from 5:30 to 8pm on August 9th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens Y Camp, PO Box 8, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573, c/o Edward Schaefer, or to the James L. Camp, Jr. YMCA Endowment Fund, c/o Kat Johnson, 300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019