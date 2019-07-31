The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Thomas â€œTomâ€ G. McCormac, 84, was born in Jamaica, NY to the late Christopher & Ruth McCormac.

Tom joined the NYFD in 1963 and dedicated 23 years to the job he truly loved.

Thomas joined the Knights of Columbus in 1992 and was Grand Knight of Father Habets Council 4632 in 1998-1999 and was also a 4th degree Knight for 25 years.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Ginny (Virginia); thier 3 sons, Chris, Steve(Nancy) and Mike(Barbara); and 6 grandchildren. His 19 year journey after his stroke in 2000, showed his determination to keep on doing as much as he could to keep enjoying his life to the best of what he was capable of doing.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday Aug. 2, 2019 from 3-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Special Olympics for Children KOVAR; Attn: GrandKnight, 1236 Prosperity Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
