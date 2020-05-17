He was larger than life and made an impact on me as his 7th grade student that to this day, he is and will always remain the greatest teacher John B Dey ever had. He was so funny, and ridiculous...especially ranting and raving from the top of his desk. He had the best reading corner in his awesome decked out classroom, and it was a privilege to be allowed to go to that spot. He was brilliant. Movie character man that made school an absolute joy. If only life could be ever day spent with a guy like Mr. Gallagher. He gave me my nickname of Shupee that still sticks to this day.

Holly

Student