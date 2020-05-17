Thomas "Tom" Gallagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Beach lost part of its soul with the passing of longtime resident Tom Gallagher (age 71) on Sunday May 10th.

Growing up in the tenements of Pawtucket, Rhode Island Tom acquired skills that served him well throughout life. He served in Okinawa and was an expert dog handler. ESU and Sarge were the beloved dogs he trained and handled. Tom was also an excellent sharp shooter. A proud veteran with a huge heart Tom loved his life and his country.

After his time in the service he attended ODU and began a teaching and coaching career that spanned three decades. Mr. G taught at both John B Dey Elementary and Great Neck Middle School touching countless young lives and giving all his students or "Rug Rats" various nicknames. With his competitive nature, Tom coached the Great Neck Girls Soccer team and was so proud of their multiple city championships.

Tom was a fixture at Wareings Gym from its earliest days. He treasured his time with the 71st Street Anglers where he served as PREZ for life. As an integral part of the 78th Street Beach Bullies he was one of the most colorful members.

When Tom met his beloved wife in 1979 he famously told her she didn't look like a Barbara and named her Patti which is how we all know her today. Together for 40 years Tom and Patti were best friends and true companions. You rarely saw one without the other. He referred to her as "My Everything". They traveled extensively hiking, biking and skiing in North America, Europe and Australia loving their life of adventures. Tom and Patti were fixtures on the feeder road and dressed up each Christmas as Santa and Mrs. Claus spreading good cheer to both people and dogs with their treats.

In addition to Patti, Tom is also survived by his best friend Joe Bessette aka as BoBo (another nickname given by Tom). Other survivors include his aunts Evelyn and Marie and nephew Ross and Lisa Kremers and their family.

Tom's sense of humor, love of life and passion for the Red Sox were well known in Virginia Beach. His voice and presence could fill a room long before he entered. The gym, the beach and the feeder road will all be a little quieter without his booming voice and Boston accent.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather and raise a glass or two to Tom and share the many wonderful Tom stories.

Memorial donations can be made in Tom's memory to Spikes K9 Fund for the care of the Working and Retired K9 Community or to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 16, 2020
The fact that my friends and I were talking and laughing about Mr.Gallagher the weekend he passed away says it all.
Debbie
Student
May 16, 2020
He was larger than life and made an impact on me as his 7th grade student that to this day, he is and will always remain the greatest teacher John B Dey ever had. He was so funny, and ridiculous...especially ranting and raving from the top of his desk. He had the best reading corner in his awesome decked out classroom, and it was a privilege to be allowed to go to that spot. He was brilliant. Movie character man that made school an absolute joy. If only life could be ever day spent with a guy like Mr. Gallagher. He gave me my nickname of Shupee that still sticks to this day.
Holly
Student
May 16, 2020
My 7th grade teacher at John B. Dey. Such an amazing teacher and awesome person. I will never forget him and his deep voice calling us Rugrats. My condolences go out to his family and friends.
Dee
Student
May 16, 2020
Mr. Gallagher was my 6th grade teacher at John B. Dey Elementary school in Va. Beach. He was the BEST teacher that I ever had and truly is the reason that I became a teacher myself. What an amazing soul! I was blessed to have known him and have him impact my life in such a positive way. Rest in Peace Mr. Gallagher. Please say hello to my parents Harold and Cecelia for me. My dad's most favorite sweatshirt was from John B. Dey. I wouldn't be surprised if he still has it on in Heaven. You will be greatly missed. ❤
Jenny
Student
May 16, 2020
Mr. Gallagher was my 7th grade teacher at John B. Dey elementary school over 35 plus years ago. Best teacher ever. Kind, loving, funny, and patient. My condolences to The Gallagher family. God Bless❤
Emma
Student
May 16, 2020
I actually never met Mr. Gallegar having moved to VA Beach after 7th grade. With that being said I grew up with so many people who had him as his teacher and heard so many people mention him for years. It was so obvious this person had some an amazing impact on all these people he was truly a special person who will be missed. RIP.
Curt
Friend
May 16, 2020
What an incredible person. He was my brother, sister and my 7th grade teacher. A great person and a teacher whom every student would say made them a better person. He touched so many in a positive way. RIP Mr. Gallagher. Yours truly, Christopher commando man Jacobs.
Chris
Student
May 16, 2020
I will never forget my beloved 7th grade teacher at John B Dey. He was truly a treasure. He will be missed.
Michelle
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved