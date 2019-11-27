The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Thomas Gerard Mack Obituary
In loving memory of Thomas Mack, 65, who passed away Friday, November 22nd. He is survived by his children, Taylor, Thomas, and Samantha; sister Jean & family; grandsons; Tommy, Liam, Connor, and Ryan; The Starbucks crew, the Golfing Buddies, and many wonderful friends.

Tom was a musician, golfer, a wonderful father and friend. His infectious laugh and jokes brightened the day of everyone he met.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
