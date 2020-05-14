Thomas Gregory Jackson, 32, a resident of Chesapeake, VA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Chesapeake.
Born on October 19, 1987 in Havelock, NC he was the son of Gregory A. and Elizabeth (Yale) Jackson of Chesapeake, VA. Thomas was a graduate of Kempsville High School class of 2006. In 2010, Thomas graduated from Old Dominion University receiving bachelor's degrees in both accounting and finance. Despite his bachelor's degrees and a license to practice in real estate, he pursued establishing a more labor-intensive business of his own, providing moving and hauling services as well as pool repair work and other "hands on" work.
To everyone Thomas knew and met, he will be remembered as a fun-loving and passionate soul who could uplift with his intellectual and warm conversation. He loved the outdoors especially hiking and fishing. Thomas was an avid soccer player, playing on travel teams and his varsity high school team. He loved spending summers on his grandparents' dairy farm and with his black labs, Toby and Maxx.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his fiancÃ©, Holly Elizabeth of Richmond, VA and a brother, Ben Jackson. Cherishing his memory also are his paternal grandfather, Les Jackson; Uncle Steve Jackson and wife Marti and their children, Hayley, Zack, and Sam; Uncle Scott Jackson and wife Donna and their children, Patrick James and Madison; Aunt Beth (Jackson) Morgan and her husband Dennis and their children, Jackson, Denny, and Henry; and Uncle Mike Yale and his children Trevor, Erica, and Jessy, and his wife Patti. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Rita Yale and paternal grandmother, Pat Jackson.
Visitation will be private. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Flanders Lane, Kent, CT with Rev. R. Kent Wilson Officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 4669 South Blvd #103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.