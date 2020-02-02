Home

Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
6400 Newport Avenue
Norfolk, VA
COL. Thomas H. (USMC (RET) Meurer

COL. Thomas H. (USMC (RET) Meurer Obituary
COL. Thomas H. Meurer (USMC) (RET). We lost a bright star on January 18, 2020. Tom was a Marine for 27 years. He was an active and beloved part of our community. He and his wife, Jaci, hosted neighborhood picnics on the 4th of July at their home in Larchmont and the annual picnic for Virginia Symphony Orchestra musicians. Tom liked to be busy. He was the current president of the Virginia Symphony League. He also served two terms as president of the Ryan Club of Norfolk. Let us not forget the Darden-Schilt Squadron of the Marine Corps Aviation Association, where he was CO and currently was treasurer. Everyone who met him remembered him. Not only did he enjoy giving or attending a party - he WAS the party.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Avenue, Norfolk, on February 12 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Virginia Symphony, the Virginia Opera, or a . For more information about Tom's life and career, please visit http://www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
