Thomas Harold Rary, Sr., 84, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Lewis Ree Rary, Sr. and Ruth Rary. He was a graduate of Churchland High School, Class of 1954, and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He is predeceased by two sons, Thomas Harold Rary, Jr. and Timothy Ree Rary; and two brothers, Lewis Elwood Rary and Lester Bernard Rary.He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening and riding his lawn mower.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Bloodworth Rary; a son, Troy Kendall Rary and wife Kathy of Hampton, VA; a grandson, Seth Rary; two granddaughters, Ashten Ree Rary of Greenville, NC and Blair Kathleen Rary of Shenandoah University; one sister, Linda Rary Booth and husband Bill of Moyock; and a brother, Donald W. Rary and wife Jan of Marietta, OH.The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 5 - 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.