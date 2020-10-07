1/
Thomas H. Rary Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Harold Rary, Sr., 84, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Lewis Ree Rary, Sr. and Ruth Rary. He was a graduate of Churchland High School, Class of 1954, and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He is predeceased by two sons, Thomas Harold Rary, Jr. and Timothy Ree Rary; and two brothers, Lewis Elwood Rary and Lester Bernard Rary.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening and riding his lawn mower.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Bloodworth Rary; a son, Troy Kendall Rary and wife Kathy of Hampton, VA; a grandson, Seth Rary; two granddaughters, Ashten Ree Rary of Greenville, NC and Blair Kathleen Rary of Shenandoah University; one sister, Linda Rary Booth and husband Bill of Moyock; and a brother, Donald W. Rary and wife Jan of Marietta, OH.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 5 - 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved