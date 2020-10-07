Thomas Harold Rary, Sr., 84, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Lewis Ree Rary, Sr. and Ruth Rary. He was a graduate of Churchland High School, Class of 1954, and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He is predeceased by two sons, Thomas Harold Rary, Jr. and Timothy Ree Rary; and two brothers, Lewis Elwood Rary and Lester Bernard Rary.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening and riding his lawn mower.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Bloodworth Rary; a son, Troy Kendall Rary and wife Kathy of Hampton, VA; a grandson, Seth Rary; two granddaughters, Ashten Ree Rary of Greenville, NC and Blair Kathleen Rary of Shenandoah University; one sister, Linda Rary Booth and husband Bill of Moyock; and a brother, Donald W. Rary and wife Jan of Marietta, OH.
The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 5 - 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com