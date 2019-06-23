Thomas Hoskins Spruill, Jr., 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 21, 2019.



Born in Virginia, he was a graduate of Norview High School, where he was a football star. In early adulthood, he played softball with the Piledrivers and an avid fisherman throughout his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Freemason. Thomas retired from the Ford Motor Company after 42 years of service. Proud of his 1967 Mustang convertible, he was a loyal Beach Ford customer.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. Spruill, Sr., and Virginia Sexton Spruill and a sister, Iris Nelson. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 47 years, Anne Spruill; three daughters, Tracey Cain (Matt), Lisa Hamaker (Rex) and Lori Wooten (Rodd); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Rex Jr., Cliff, Matthew, Jarod, Ashlyn, and Cassie; a sister, Rose Wolford; nephew, Reverend John L. Wolford, III, Benjamin Nelson, Jr., and Tom Nelson; niece, Robin Conroy; brother-in-law, W. C. Waddell; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Wednesday, June 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. The memorial service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. A reception will follow the service, with a location to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad Number 14 at www.vbvrs.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019