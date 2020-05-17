Thomas Harris Palmer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, May 11th, 2020, Thomas Harris Palmer passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 73. Tom was born April 22nd, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2014, he retired from Hall Nissan in Virginia Beach, where he was a Master Auto Technician and State Inspector for 25 years. Tom is survived by his daughter Joey Lyn Hallman, her husband Jason, and their two children Morrison and Grayson, of Virginia Beach; and his daughter Stacy Palmer.

Per Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved