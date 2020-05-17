On Monday, May 11th, 2020, Thomas Harris Palmer passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 73. Tom was born April 22nd, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2014, he retired from Hall Nissan in Virginia Beach, where he was a Master Auto Technician and State Inspector for 25 years. Tom is survived by his daughter Joey Lyn Hallman, her husband Jason, and their two children Morrison and Grayson, of Virginia Beach; and his daughter Stacy Palmer.



Per Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store