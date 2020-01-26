|
Our beloved Thomas "Tommy Toes" Hedinger passed away comfortably and peacefully on January 20, 2020, at home in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by his loving family.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Lily (Cookie) Hedinger; his brother, Christopher Hedinger; sister, Susan Kaufman; sister-in-law, Joell Hedinger; nephews, Carter Hedinger, Michael "Donny" Hedinger, and Jordon Kaufman; his niece, Sarah Hedinger; father, John L. Hedinger and brother-in-law, John Kaufman.
Tommy was born on April 16th, 1970. Due to complications at birth, Tommy lived his life with Severe Cerebral Palsey and as under the care of his mother for the almost 50 years of his life. Tommy lived a very full life and left an amazing impact on anyone who knew him. Through his perspective on life, Tommy taught us empathy, compassion, and unconditional love. He taught us not to take ourselves too seriously, and gave us a sense of humor. Tommy taught us bravery and trust, happiness and joy, and passionate joy, and endless joy in any situation of circumstance, all without speaking one word. His bravery through his hundreds of hospital stays and countless surgery's taught us courage. We could feel his warm smile when we walked into his room. Even near the end, through his pain and lumbered breathing, he would manage to smile a few times a day.
Tommy was laid to rest in a small service on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the amazing team at Sentara Hospice, and the countless Doctors and nurses who helped care for him over the years. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020