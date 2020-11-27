PORTSMOUTH- Thomas Henry Powell, 61, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late, Dr. Stanley H. Powell, Sr. and Mavis Russell Powell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Louise Powell.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Clark Powell; son, Lucas Russell Powell and his girlfriend Antoinette; Lucas' mother, Betty Ann Eure Powell; brothers, James "Rusty" Powell and Stanley Powell, Jr.; sister, Lacy Ransone Gibson; and many other family members and friends.A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg, Virginia. Public viewing will be available from 2-6 PM Sunday afternoon at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.Condolences may be offered online at