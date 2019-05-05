Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Shepard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Hoskins Shepard Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Hoskins Shepard, Sr., 94, of 155 Bowden Lane, Edenton, NC, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, in his home.Mr. Shepard was born in Chowan County on March 16, 1925, and was the son of the late William Blount Shepard and Bessie Coke Hoskins Shepard. A graduate of East Carolina Teacherâ€™s College, now East Carolina University, he had served as the Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court before owning and operating Home Feed & Fertilizer for many years until his retirement. Other areas of service included his faithful membership in St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry, as a Lay Reader, and as both Junior and Senior Warden, his service on the Board of the Pettigrew Regional Library for over 40 years, membership in the Edenton Jaycees, serving on the Edenton Town Council, and three terms as the Chairman of the Chowan County Democratic Party. A Navy veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific Theatre.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Jane Walker Shepard; his son, Thomas Hoskins Shepard, Jr., his brother, W.B. â€œBillyâ€ Shepard; and by a grandson, George Hoskins Parrish.Surviving are his son, William Blount Shepard, III and wife, Karen Keenan Shepard, of Chapin, SC; his daughter, Anne Shepard Parrish and husband, Richard Carroll Parrish, Sr., of Edenton; his sister, Elizabeth Shepard Hassell of Edenton; six grandchildren, Thomas Hoskins Shepard, II of Charleston, SC, Martha Blount Shepard of Greenville, SC, Terrence Keenan Shepard of Los Angeles, CA, Richard Carroll Parrish and wife, Liddy, of Columbia, SC, Rebecca Shepard Parrish King and husband, Chris, of Roanoke, VA, and Daniel Walker Parrish and wife, Dominique, of Raleigh; and five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Tripp, Evelyn, Ruby, and George.Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church and will be conducted by The Reverend J. Malone Gilliam. Following the church service, and prior to the burial on the family plot in Beaver Hill Cemetery, friends and invited to join the family for a reception in the Parish Hall of the church. On Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. they will be receiving friends at the residence.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 548, or to Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, 106 West Water Street, both in Edenton, NC 27932.The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his devoted caregivers, Kathy Cole, Kelly McDowell, Crystal Spotts, Amber Shoemaker, Joyce Lassiter, Pam Bunch, and Judy Nix; and to the caring staff of Amedysis Hospice for the comfort they provided in these last months.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries