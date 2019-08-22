|
of Bay Oak Dr., Chesapeake, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1947. Elder Ashburn pastored St. Maryâ€™s Holiness Church of God in Chesapeake for 23 years before his retirement in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy L. Ashburn; 2 daughters, Jackie Graves (Marcus), Dorita Turner; 1 son, Thomas Ashburn, Jr. (Rachel); 4 sisters, 2 brothers and 3 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Apostolic Faith Church of God, 680 Oak Street, Franklin, with Bishop Ronald Riley, Sr. delivering the eulogy; Overseer Ronnie Warren is host pastor. The committal will be in Southview Cemetery. A service with dignity by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons, 224 South Main St. Share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019