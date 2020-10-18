Thomas J. Reilly, Jr. (72) of Peabody, MA, passed away from complications related to Parkinson's Disease on October 14, 2020.
He was born on November 26, 1947 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thomas J. Reilly and Mary M. Reilly.
Thomas ("Tim") was predeceased by his sister, Sarah A. Reilly of Richmond, VA and a brother, Charles V. Reilly of Charleston, WV. He is survived by his siblings, Brian M. Reilly of Waltham, MA and Mary E. Reilly and her husband, Harry Bartnick, of Beverly, MA. Thomas also leaves behind his nephew, Nathan C. Reilly of Medford, MA and many cousins and their children.
Tim was a music aficionado and especially loved rock and roll but also had an ear for classical, jazz, blues, and country. He played drums in his younger years and especially admired Buddy Rich. His knowledge of music was vast and was known for his sharp memory of all things related to musical genres, musicians, and bands.
He also loved to read and was fond of history, most notably books on the World Wars and Vietnam. He graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering from Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Tim moved from Norfolk to Massachusetts in 2015 to be closer to his siblings. Although he missed Virginia and often spoke of his life there, he loved living in Massachusetts.
A remembrance of Tim's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's at davisphinneyfoundation.org
