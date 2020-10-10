Thomas J. Scarfato, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on 10/8/2020 at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol; his daughter Lori; his son Tom (Laure); and his grandchildren (Cameron, Alyssa, Zan, Giada) and a sister Rose Marie. He was predeceased by his son Richard.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Tom was a New Yorker through and through. He attended Brooklyn College and New York University, playing football as a running back, and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He joined the US Navy and the Naval Aviation Cadet program, completing his flight training at NAS Pensacola; he received his wings in August of '56. He became an instructor on the T-28 Trojan trainer aircraft, and was stationed in Hawaii where he met his sweetheart Carol who was attending summer school. After tours in many places, from the Philippines to San Diego to Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, he retired from the Navy as a Commander in 1977.
He became a teacher after taking geology classes at Old Dominion University, and was the first qualified earth sciences teacher in Virginia Beach. He was also the head football coach at Plaza Middle School and Green Run High School, retiring in 1998. He loved to hear from his ball players and boasted about their successes in life. Many called him their favorite coach.
In retirement, Tom enjoyed relaxing, cooking (and eating), watching his Yankees, and negotiating for the best deals on practically everything. He was known by his neighbors and fellow Beach Bullies as the "Mayor of 78th Street" and took his VAW-78 squadron to Disney World and Mardi Gras. He will be greatly missed.
Thomas's family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to his "Westminster Canterbury Family" including friends, staff and caregivers for all of their care and support.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
