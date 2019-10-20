|
|
Thomas James Noden, beloved father of Tony and Jessica Noden, passed away Oct 7, 2019. He is also survived by siblings Jimmy and Patricia Noden, daughter-in-law Penny Noden and son-in-law Patrick Rhodes, as well as grandchildren Tanner and Tyler Noden and Lilliana Rhodes
Tom graduated from Va Bch high school and studied at Va Commonwealth College and later retired from Dominion Power. He was also very active in Boy Scout Troop 62.
A celebration of life service will be held at The Gathering at Scott Memorial UMC, 409 First Colonial Road, at 12 PM Oct 26, 2019. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019