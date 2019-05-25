|
Thomas was born in Brunswick County, Virginia. He founded W&M Masonry Contractors, Inc. , and was a small business owner for over 25 years. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church South Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Shelvy Smith Walker, and his son, Thomas James Walker, III. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tonya Walker and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 25, 2019