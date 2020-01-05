|
|
Thomas Jeffrey Salb passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019 in Lexington, VA at the age of 70.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Marianne Alexander Salb, his daughters Meagan Elizabeth Salb Samueland Whitney Salb Hendrix, his brothers J. Scott Salb and R. Christopher Salb and wife Lori, his nieces Amanda and Kelly Salb, nephew J. Michael Salb, his grandchildren Audrey Samuel and Parker and Ellie Hendrix, Marianne's children Ann Janine Montross and Brian James Montross and grandchildren Matthew and Summer Montross. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas John Salb, and mother, Audrey Krudener Salb.
Jeff was born on February 17, 1949 in Jasper, Indiana to Thomas John and Audrey Salb. He graduated from Washington and Lee in 1971 as a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity with a degree in History. After graduating, he sailed in the Trans Pacific Yacht Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu as a crew member aboard the Buccaneer from New Zealand with Captain Sir Tom Clark. He then attended Indianapolis Law School, Indiana University graduating in 1975. He married Marianne Salb in February 2002.
Jeff started his law practice in insurance defense with Breeden, Howard and MacMillan in 1976 in Norfolk, VA and had over 42 years of experience in civil litigation. He retired in 2018 finishing his career with Taylor Walker PC. Jeff volunteered with Norfolk Festevents and was on the Board of the Hunter Foundation.
Jeff and Marianne attended Great Bridge Presbyterian Church in Chesapeake, VA and Oxford Presbyterian Church in Lexington, VA. He recently joined the Lexington Ruritan Club. After retiring, Jeff and Marianne moved to Lexington, VA to live in the Shenandoah Valley full-time in 2018.
Jeff and Marianne thought this part of the world was especially blessed and were honored to live here. Jeff is remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He loved to be outdoors, hiking, traveling, RVing, participating in IDPA matches and riding his motorcycle. He loved any type of adventure and could often be found in a museum enjoying history and thinking of new trips.
We are blessed with a loving and supportive family, friends and community and are thankful for your uplifting support. Special thanks to Horace and Ellen Douty.
A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11am at Oxford Presbyterian Church located at 143 Oxford Ln, Lexington, VA 24450
with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Horace Douty will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeff's life.
Condolences can be posted to www.facebook.com/marianne.salb and donations in lieu of flowers made to HumanKind at support.humankind.org in memory or honor of T. Jeffrey Salb.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020