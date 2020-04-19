|
Thomas Jeffrey "Coach" York went to be with the Lord, April 10, 2020. Born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Claude Arvid York and Ann N. Earl.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Frankie; her daughter Meredith; his daughter Stephanie Warren and her husband, Daniel; his son Andrew York; grandchildren, Miles Warren and Mason York; his sisters Barbara Greenberg and her husband, David, Jackie Tenkin; his brother Jerry York and his wife Eileen; many nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from the University of Massachusetts of Amherst, where he was Co-Captain of his football team, Greater Boston Sports 1969 Outstanding Lineman. He received his Graduate Degree from Springfield College.
Tom taught Algebra and coached for fifty years throughout the country, receiving outstanding awards in all venues. His longest and beloved tenure was at Norfolk Academy, serving as Athletic Director, and winning excellence in teaching awards, TCIS Coach of the Year, and bringing teams to TCIS titles. He loved going with the Operation Smile team to Panama in 1993. Hampton Roads Academy dedicated their yearbook to Coach York. He was a member of the Norfolk Kiwanis Club. He and Frankie loved travelling and playing bridge. Tom loved to play poker and chess.
He lived not for himself, but to enrich the lives of others.
Gifts may be made to Norfolk Academy. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020