1/1
Thomas John Mangus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS JOHN MANGUS, SR.. 97 years, 10 months and 2 days, young of Norfolk, Va died peacefully on October 26, 2020 at home. He was with his loving wife of 67 years and son at the time of his passing, following a severe heart attack on October 14th. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Manousakis Mangus and son Thomas John Mangus, Jr. He was the son of the late John and Margaret Karangelen Mangus. He was also grandson/adopted son of George and Christina Karangelen, Tommy's last name was not changed at the request of his late father. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Theodore J. and special sister-in-law Margaret Taylor Mangus (who was more like a sister) and his twin brother Harry.

Tommy started his produce career with his grandfather's business George Karangelen and Sons and later served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from A&P Tea Co. and came out of retirement to work for Norfolk Coffee and Tea, Co., on 18th St. in Norfolk. Tommy and Mary were members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Granby St. He and several other men were made honorary husband members of the Ladies Philoptochos Society so they could drive their wives to the evening meetings, they would then stay for the meetings. He was the Salad guy for Philoptochos and Hellenic Woman's Club events. He was also cutting and making salads for Annual Greek Festival.

A funeral service will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Frs. George Bessinas, George Chioros, John Manuel, and Deacon Thomas Manuel officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Trisagion service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6 pm in HD Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Mangus Medical Care Assistance. To see the complete obituary and to offer online condolences to the family go to hdoliver.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
06:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved