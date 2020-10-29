THOMAS JOHN MANGUS, SR.. 97 years, 10 months and 2 days, young of Norfolk, Va died peacefully on October 26, 2020 at home. He was with his loving wife of 67 years and son at the time of his passing, following a severe heart attack on October 14th. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary Manousakis Mangus and son Thomas John Mangus, Jr. He was the son of the late John and Margaret Karangelen Mangus. He was also grandson/adopted son of George and Christina Karangelen, Tommy's last name was not changed at the request of his late father. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Theodore J. and special sister-in-law Margaret Taylor Mangus (who was more like a sister) and his twin brother Harry.
Tommy started his produce career with his grandfather's business George Karangelen and Sons and later served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from A&P Tea Co. and came out of retirement to work for Norfolk Coffee and Tea, Co., on 18th St. in Norfolk. Tommy and Mary were members of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Granby St. He and several other men were made honorary husband members of the Ladies Philoptochos Society so they could drive their wives to the evening meetings, they would then stay for the meetings. He was the Salad guy for Philoptochos and Hellenic Woman's Club events. He was also cutting and making salads for Annual Greek Festival.
A funeral service will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Frs. George Bessinas, George Chioros, John Manuel, and Deacon Thomas Manuel officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Trisagion service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6 pm in HD Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Mangus Medical Care Assistance. To see the complete obituary and to offer online condolences to the family go to hdoliver.com