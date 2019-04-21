Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1416 Cedar Road Chesapeake , VA 23322 (757) 548-2200 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Bennett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas K. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas (Tom) Keith Bennett, age 79, was called home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1939 in Johnstown, PA, son of the late Ivor T. and Geraldine Bennett. He is predeceased in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Pat Turner; brother, Robert; brother, William (Bill); brother, John; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Wayne Bryant; first wife, Ann Bennett; and life long friend, Jack Hanson. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Kay (Torres); children Sue, wife of Barry Atwood, Ashburn, VA; Keith, Married to Camy (Hunt), Fayetteville, NC; Tomi, wife of David Ramsy, Atlanta, GA; Connie, wife of Joseph Vetel, Trinity, NC; eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Louetta, Cleveland, OH; special niece, Doreen, married to John Johnson, Pooler, GA; niece, Priscilla Haubrich, Youngwood, PA; special nephew, Jeff Torres, Lady Lake, FL; brother-in-law and godfather, Frank Torres, Chesapeake, VA; brothers-in-law, Michael Torres and wife Lori, Avon, Hatteras Island; John Torres and wife Judy, Buxton, Hatteras Island; Raymond Torres and wife Mary, Towtowa, New Jersey; sisters-in-law, Florence Wise, Spring, TX; and Loria Terlecki and husband Ed, Johnstown, PA. Tom grew up a native of Johnstown, PA. He attended schools in the Johnstown school district and completed his education at the University of Utah, Logan, Utah, and Cal Polly University, San Louis Obispo, CA. Joining the army in 1956, Tom became a Ranger and a Master Parachutist. He is a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, where he served two tours of duty, distinguishing himself by being the recipient of the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars for Valor, one Bronze Star for meritorious service, two Purple Hearts, and numerous less prestigious medals. Tom served with the 101 Airborne Infantry Division in Vietnam and was an adviser with the 38th Vietnamese Airborne Ranger Battalion when he was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. It was during his second tour of duty in Vietnam, when Tom was severely wounded. Tom retired from the Army in 1976 with 20 years of service. After leaving the Army, Tom was employed for eight years with the Pennsylvania office of the Governorâ€™s Veterans Outreach and Assistance Center as a Regional Representative, helping his fellow veterans apply for VA benefits. Tom organized and served as committee chairman for the highly successful Johnstown Veterans Day Parade, which was attended by General Westmoreland. At the direction of the Mayor of Johnstown, he organized and served as committee chairman to erect the Johnstown Veterans Memorial in the Johnstown City Park and arranged for the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to be displayed in the Johnstown area. In 1992, Tom established his company, Employment Systems, Inc. (ESI). Tomâ€™s company contracted with the United Steelworkers of America, under their Career Development Program, helping retiring and laid off steelworkers secure a second career in federal, state, or county employment. In 2010, Tom liquidated his company and retired. Tom became a volunteer for the Military Aviation Museum in Pungo, VA where he enjoyed his time with fellow volunteers and made many friends. Tom was a member of the American Legion, the DAV, a life member of the VFW, and an Honorary Life Member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Virginia Beach Chapter 969. Tom will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his wonderful personality, which served him well throughout his life. Tom was true and loyal to all who loved him. He was a kind and generous man who cherished life and enjoyed his many friendships. Tom loved talking with people. There was never a person he felt uncomfortable speaking with and was respectful to everyone he met. Tom loved animals, especially his two dogs, Dixie and Daisy, who are now deceased, and his two dogs Maggie and Molly, whom he leaves behind to wonder why he is no longer around to sit in the garage with them. His parrot, Squeaker, will miss the Coke he enjoyed drinking with Tom, the candy Tom would sneak to him, and will wonder why he receives no answer when he calls Tomâ€™s name. Tom was an avid reader and was extremely knowledgeable on the history of World War II. Tom was an ex-pilot and assisted various developers throughout the country perfecting flight simulator programs. He also enjoyed visiting historical sites and museums. In 2002, Tom and his wife moved to Hatteras Island where they enjoyed their home, the ocean, and fishing on their boat with family and friends. Tom was always looking for the big catch o the open seas. He enjoyed traveling with his wife around the country and they made many trips touring Europe, enjoying the culture, the people, and the native cuisine. Tom was deeply loved by his family, friends, and his pets and will be greatly missed. Friends will be received from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, 1416 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA. A Requiem Mass, conducted by Father Romeo Jazmin, will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA. A celebration of life reception will follow immediately at the church community hall. Internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, VA, at a later date. 