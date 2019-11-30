The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Thomas Healey
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3501 Cedar Ln.
Portsmouth, VA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3501 Cedar Ln.
Portsmouth, VA
Burial
Following Services
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Suffolk, VA
Thomas L. Healey Sr.


1939 - 2019
Thomas L. Healey Sr. Obituary
Thomas L. Healey, Sr., "Tom," of Portsmouth, VA, died November 23, 2019, at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald W. and Helen McGlynn Healey, and siblings, Donald Healey, Jr., Patrick Healey, and Rose Marie Sorger.

Tom enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital. He was a news photographer for 40 years, retiring from WTKR in 2001.

Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Trudy; his son, Tom Healey, Jr. (Robin); daughter, Susan Schmidt (Jerry); grandsons Kelley Healey (Jessica) and Bryce Healey; granddaughters Meghan Schmidt and Lauren Schmidt; and great-grandson, Killian Healey.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, with burial immediately following at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oasis Social Ministry or a . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
