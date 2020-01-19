The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
1929 - 2020
Thomas L. Scully Obituary
Thomas Lawrence Scully, 90, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John and Mary Scully. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, who served in the 25th Infantry Division, MP Company. Following his military service, he settled in Portsmouth where he represented a national meat packer, was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and the Norfolk YMCA. He is predeceased by his brother, John "Jack" Scully of Pittsburgh, and a special friend, Peggy Chase.

He is survived by his son, Tom Scully of Charlottesville, VA; a daughter, Carolyn Lott and husband Tom of Ocean City, MD; and two grandsons, Thomas and Michael Lott.

A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, at St. Therese Catholic Church by the Rev. Kevin O'Brien. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 5 - 7 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
