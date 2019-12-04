|
|
After a long and valiantly fought battle, Thomas L Wicker found his victory in the cross on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Tom joined his father Calvin and brother David in heaven. Left behind to cherish his memories are his mother Christine, sister Tricia Thompson, brother Rick and his loving wife of 46 years, Diane. To carry on his legacy he leaves his children Renee (Keith) Gloeckl, Renette (Scott) Bland, Christopher and Michelle. He also leaves behind his (5) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, friends and other family members.
Tom was a life-long resident of Norfolk, VA, graduating from Maury High School in 1965. He had a 25+ year career as a civil servant with NARF (later known as NADEP) at Norfolk Naval Station. He continued his career with McClellan Reporting until his retirement in 2011.
He filled his retirement years by maintaining the squirrel population, regulating the tractor trailer traffic in his neighborhood and playing Solitaire. In his remaining free time he tended to his family, making sure everyone was taken care of.
The Wicker family wishes to express their thanks to VOA and the Sentara Hospice Group for their professional and caring services.
A service will be held for Tom at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019