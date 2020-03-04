|
|
Thomas Leonard Grier, age 95, of 84 Duck Woods Drive, Southern Shores, NC died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Jacksonville, FL on June 17, 1924 to the late Jap Grier and Clara DeLoach Grier, he was the widower of Marjorie Ann Gray Grier. Mr. Grier served his country honorably in the U. S. Army, was a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal, and was a letter carrier with the U. S. Postal Service until his retirement.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Riggs (Lawrence) of Southern Shores, NC; three sons, Linwood Thomas Grier (Linda) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Kenneth Delano Grier (Aileen) of Moyock, NC and Gerald Dennis Grier (Teresa) of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister, Jewell Mazitier of Oregon; a brother, Eurith Delano Grier (Donna) of Chesapeake, VA; twelve grandchildren; and thirty-one great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322, officiated by the Rev. Warren Hicks, with a reception to follow the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Grier family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020