Thomas Linwood â€œTommyâ€ Land, Jr., 95, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019.



Born in Old Princess Anne County, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Land, Sr. and Sarah Ellen Ferrell Land. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Lockhart Land, as well as his sisters and brothers. Tommy was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Pier Master, after 30 years of service. Tommy exemplified The Greatest Generation through his character and hard work. In addition to his career at the railroad, Tommy contracted and built numerous homes, including his last home on Briarfield Drive at the age of 70. In his spare time, he loved spending time outside, bird hunting, participating in field trials, gardening, and creating the most beautiful lawn. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose wit and humor will bring a smile for years to come.



Mr. Land is survived by two daughters, Gloria L. Williams and husband B.M., and Cindy L. Oman and husband Bob; two grandchildren, Nathaniel R. Williams, and Rebecca A. W. Payne and husband Bradley; great-grandchildren, Connor Williams, Lydia Payne, Ava Williams and Vivian Payne, as well as numerous nieces, a nephew, and extended family.



The funeral service with Military Honors will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Dr. William Langford will officiate. The interment will be private in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to view from 10:30 to 11:30 am, prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the home of Cindy and Bob Oman, 303 Castle Forbes Way, Chesapeake.



