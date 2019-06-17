The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Thomas Linwood "Tommy" Land Jr.

Thomas Linwood "Tommy" Land, Jr.

Thomas Linwood â€œTommyâ€ Land, Jr., 95, passed away June 13, 2019.

The funeral service with Military Honors will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The interment will be private. Friends are invited to view from 10:30 to 11:30 am, prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the home of Cindy and Bob Oman, 303 Castle Forbes Way, Chesapeake.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 17, 2019
