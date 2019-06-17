|
|
Thomas Linwood "Tommy" Land, Jr.
Thomas Linwood â€œTommyâ€ Land, Jr., 95, passed away June 13, 2019.
The funeral service with Military Honors will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The interment will be private. Friends are invited to view from 10:30 to 11:30 am, prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the home of Cindy and Bob Oman, 303 Castle Forbes Way, Chesapeake.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 17, 2019