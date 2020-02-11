Home

Thomas M. Gately


1955 - 2020
Thomas M. Gately Obituary
Tom Gately of Lockport, NY was born on April 6, 1955 and passed away on February 6, 2020. He graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY and moved to Virginia Beach to open a medical examination company that grew to become the largest in the state with six locations.



Tom was smart and inquisitive, always looking for new skills to master. He was an avid softball player and sports fan, a guitarist, a weekend mechanic to his '73 corvette, and a voracious reader who became an author. Later in life Tom discovered a talent for commercial painting, and became sought after by many homeowners for his strong work ethic, and meticulous attention to detail.

Most of all, Tom was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was well liked and respected by many as a true "stand-up" guy.

Tom was predeceased by his mother Dorothy A. Gately and his sister Diane G. Turney. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Ashlee Gately Maldonado (Mario), father Richard B. Gately, brothers Tim Gately, Dan Gately (Joni), Dave Gately (Jill), brother in law Cary Turney, two beautiful granddaughters Claire and Callie, his former wife Leetsa G. Nottiingham (Dick), several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his long-time companion Andrea DeLoatch.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation to his closest friends John DeRyder and Mike Lupia. John showed great compassion, loyalty, and support for Tom during the final weeks of his life.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family encourages donations to The .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020
