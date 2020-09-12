Thomas "Tom" Mallory Poe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Thomas was born on January 27, 1941, in Fayetteville, NC. Tom was the son of the late Mallory Vincent and Ethel Poe.
Tom's three sisters, Shirley Cash, Carolyn Twiford, and Marion Alterio, preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Shelby Poe; son, Thomas Poe, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Poe; grandsons, Justin and Morgan Poe; sister, Bonnie Teagle; sister-in law, Glenndora Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom worked as a supervisor at the shipyard and construction industry all of his life. Tom cherished his family was a loving and devoted family man.
Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. www.beachfuneralservices.com