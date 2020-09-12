1/1
Thomas Mallory "Tom" Poe
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" Mallory Poe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Thomas was born on January 27, 1941, in Fayetteville, NC. Tom was the son of the late Mallory Vincent and Ethel Poe.

Tom's three sisters, Shirley Cash, Carolyn Twiford, and Marion Alterio, preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Shelby Poe; son, Thomas Poe, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Poe; grandsons, Justin and Morgan Poe; sister, Bonnie Teagle; sister-in law, Glenndora Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom worked as a supervisor at the shipyard and construction industry all of his life. Tom cherished his family was a loving and devoted family man.

Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved