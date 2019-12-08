|
In loving memory of Thomas Marshall Hamilton, son of Howard and Catherine Hamilton. Thomas was born in Santa Monica, California December 8, 1959. Norfolk resident of 55 years. Thomas was a retired longshoremen of 30 years. He is survived by his children Eric Hamilton and Christina Hamilton Stang, three siblings, Howard Hamilton, Bonnie Hamilton, and Randy Hamilton, and three grandchildren, Alex, Aubree, and Rilee. Thomas died on November 4, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia at 59 years of age. The family would like to invite friends and other relatives to come and share in a memorial service honoring and reflecting on his life. Thomas will forever live on in our hearts as a loving father, brother, husband, and our hero. The memorial service will be held at 4pm Monday December 9 at Big House Church, 1420 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, Virginia 23517. We would love for friends and family to come and celebrate his life with us in memorandum.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019