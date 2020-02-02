|
Dr. Thomas Mercer Collier, Jr., 72, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Mercer was born in Hampton, Virginia, and retired to Williamsburg in 2012. He was a longtime member of St. John's Church. An Army veteran, he served proudly in the 173rd Airbourne Division during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Mercer received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida, his master's degree from St. Cloud University in Minnesota, and his Ph.D. from Old Dominion University. As a clinical Psychologist he held the designations of LPC, LMFT, Counselor, and had been a Professor at both ODU and Regent University.
Mercer was a proud parent. He loved cats, ODU basketball, and a variety of music.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elisabeth Irwin and Thomas Mercer Collier, Sr., survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Beth Collier (nÃ©e Hacic); his son, Thomas Mercer Collier, III, "Murphy"; his step-son, Patrick J. Haase; his sister, Mary Taylor Fowler and husband, David; his mentor and friend at ODU, Dr. Nina Brown; and other family members and many friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Hampton, VA, with burial in the church cemetery following military honors. A reception will follow in the church parish hall.
Memorials may be made to the Heritage Humane Society: 430 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185, Big Cat Rescue: 12802 Easy St, Tampa, FL 33625, St. John's Church: 100 West Queens Way, Hampton, VA 23669, or any charity which assists veterans.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020