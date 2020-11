Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family



Thomas Michael "Mike" O'Toole, 65, of Grafton, died unexpectedly on November 6, 2020. He was an engineer with Huntington Ingalls. Please go to wjsmithandsonfh.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store