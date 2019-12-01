|
Thomas Michael Perrotti, 75, passed away on November 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He proudly served his country and retired from the US Navy.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of over 47 years, Theresa Marie Perrotti; his daughter, Anne M. P. Michalek (Jim Reed); his granddaughters, Dionna, Julia and Kayla; along with extended family and friends.
A funeral mass will be held a Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DaVita or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019