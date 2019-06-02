CAPT Thomas Mitchell Smith, USN (Retired) of Virginia Beach, VA, joined his heavenly father and many loved ones on May 30, 2019.Born in Huntington, WV, on January 29, 1928, to Mary McCue and Edwin Paul Smith, he moved to Centreville, MS, at a very early age.After high school he joined the Navy and continued his education at Hines Jr. College, Rice University, Mississippi State University, and later, after flight training in multi-engine aircraft and helicopters, he graduated from the U. S. Naval Post Graduate School with a Masterâ€™s degree in Nuclear Physics. He always loved to study!While in helicopter squadron, HS-3, in Elizabeth City, NC in 1956, he met and married Betty Holland Bell, his loving wife of 61 years.Prior to marriage, he trained or flew in squadrons in Pensacola, Corpus Christi, and Trinidad. Other duty stations included tours in Monterey, CA, shipboard on USS Albemarle, a seaplane tender, NAS Annapolis, COMNAVAIR PAC in San Diego, CA, Naval Air Syscom HQ in Washington, DC, NAVPRO at the Siskorsky Plant in Bridgeport, CT, NAVAIR Syscom Replant in Norfolk, from which he retired.After retirement, Tom went directly to ODU to continue taking accounting courses in order to pass the CPA exam. He passed the first time! He transitioned to CPA practice, a second career until his second retirement in 1992.Tom loved sports, in earlier years fishing at Kitty Hawk with the children and grandchildren, playing golf, tennis, and gardening, the edible type, not flowers. He never missed his childrenâ€™s baseball games or swim meets, and later, attended as many grandchildrenâ€™s events as he could.Wycliffe Presbyterian Church was a central part of Tomâ€™s life, and he served in many capacities as deacon, elder, teacher, and clerk of session.Tom loved his family, friends, church, and was happiest when all were together.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Smith-Scott Spates in May 2018; his parents, Mary McCue and Edwin Paul Smith; brother, Edwin Paul Smith, Jr.; and sister, Lee Smith Ferguson.Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, his son, John Edwin Smith and wife, Beth; and grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Smith, Taylor Layne Smith, and Samantha McKay Smith of Virginia Beach, Allyssa Holland Scott (Matthew Futch) of Charleston, SC, Mitchell Wade Scott (Emmie Huffman) of Kennesaw, GA, and Harrison Peter Spates of Canton, GA; son-in-law, Richard P. Spates of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, John H. Bell, Jr., (Gwen) of Elizabeth City, NC; his special nieces, Cindy S. Matheny (Mike) of Nashville, TN, Carol S. Peck (Gail) of Las Vegas, NV, Cathy Heffernan (Pat), Charlotte S. Jordan of Charlottesville, VA, and Christine S. Eure (Brad) of Charlottesville, VA, John H. Bell, III, (Rosa) of Greenville, NC, Margaret H. Bell of Greensboro, NC, along with extended relatives and friends.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 4, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wycliffe Presbyterian Church .Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. We miss you Grandy â€" We are heartbroken that God took you but we are glad you are now pain free. You battled so hard and for so long but now you can finally rest. You were our rock and compass. We will miss your guidance and support but your words and lessons will always be with us. You were the finest man we will ever know. You have earned your wings. Give Amy a hug. We all love you. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary