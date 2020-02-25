The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Thomas (Tom) Murphy died February 22, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. We loved Tom deeply and will miss his wonderful smile and infectious enthusiasm for life.

An athlete all his life, Tom skied in his 70's and played tennis in his 80's. His hands-on leadership molded the Bayville (Park) Tennis Group into a thriving tennis and social community, playing 5 times a week.

He leaves behind Karen, his wife of 23 years, grandson Thomas Murphy (Christina) and Scarlet, Connor and Tommy, granddaughter Kelly Murphy, sister Rosemarie Bryant, nephew Charles Baker, niece Dawn Elsea, brother Forrest Murphy (Carolyn), niece Stephanie Pijanowski (Paul) and Connor and Justin, nephew Todd Murphy (Kerry) and Reily, Cassidy, Declan and Rory.

Special thanks to Tom's sister Rosemarie and Intrepid Hospice for their devoted care during his illness.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 25, 2020
