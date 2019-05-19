Thomas Mustin, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA surrounded by a loving family. He was born on February 28, 1932 in Montgomery, AL to the late John and Ruth Mustin. He began his career as a plasterer in 1948 and ultimately became a building contractor within the surrounding Tidewater area. He graduated from Norview High School in 1949 and remained associated locally with his surviving classmates until his passing. On July 3, 1962 Thomas was driving at the intersection of Chesapeake Blvd. and East Little Creek Road when an angel from heaven appeared in his car. Thomas knew this was his last chance to give his life to Christ. He immediately emptied his car, drove to Christâ€™s Sanctified Holy Church on Sewellâ€™s Point Road, Norfolk, VA and gave his life to Christ. He became an ordained minister for Christ, and was the co-leader of Christâ€™s Sanctified Holy Church, Chesapeake, VA.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Woods Mustin, his two children Gene Mustin (Cindy) and Grace Temple (Tim), five grandchildren, Olivia Clelland (Parker), Emma and Gray Mustin, and Abigail and Rebekah Temple; two sisters, Margaret Collier and Johnnie Woods (Billy), one sister-in-law Loretta Mustin, and a host of other close family/church members to which he will forever be known as â€œPepawâ€ or â€œUncle Tommyâ€. He was preceded in death by brother Kendrick Mustin, and brother-in-law Robert Collier, Sr.Condelances can be left at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019