|
|
Thomas Nelson White, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Born and raised in Pungo, Virginia, he was predeceased by his parents Barton Myers White and Elsie Lena Carroll White.He leaves his wife of 40 years, Gail Foltz White; his daughter Diane Marie White and her fiancÃ© Richard Aemisegger; his son James Nelson White and wife Mindy White; his daughter Tracy Elizabeth White and partner Antonio Smaw; along with five grandchildren: Isaiah Smaw, Baby Smaw (Due in September), Layla Shutrump, Brianna Dail, and Adam Dail. In addition he leaves his best friend, Betty Lou Evans, and her cat Oreo. He spent his life as an auto body mechanic, managing the body shop for the City of Norfolk. In his free time and retirement he was always working on someoneâ€™s vehicle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019