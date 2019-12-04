The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Thomas Paul Schmitt, Jr., 76, passed away on November 27, 2019. He is the oldest of seven children born to Thomas P. Schmit, Sr. and Ellen O'Donnell Schmitt. He is survived by siblings, Michael H. Schmitt, George N. Schmitt, David A. Schmitt, Catherine M. Schmitt, Charles A. Schmitt, son Brian Schmitt, grandson Collin Schmitt and granddaughter Emma Schmitt. He was predeceased by brother John M. Schmitt.

Thomas was born in San Francisco on October 5, 1943. He graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA. He worked at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Lab One in Norfolk as a certified dental technician before retiring after a 50 year long career in the industry. He was the inventor of the Virginia Partial, which has become the "partial of choice" in the dental industry. He was a Christian and a devoted member of OV Church.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th from 5-8 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
