Thomas (Tommy) Raymond Lattimore, 53, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 23, 2020 with Debbie by his side.
Tommy was born in California and was predeceased by his parents, Major George James Lattimore, USMC, Retired and Francis Lukasavage Lattimore.
Tommy was a very skilled framer and carpenter. He enjoyed both baseball and football and was a wonderful artist. He also collected Invicta watches.
Survivors include his sister, Debbie (Paul), and a brother, George M. Lattimore (Angie)of Austin, Texas. Cousins; Jim Eifler and Tammy Eifler Barbier of New Jersey and Bobby Eifler of Ohio. Nieces; Jennifer Wing of Suffolk, Paige Lattimore Keen of Texas and Haily Lattimore of Chesapeake. He is also survived by many friends he called family.
Services for Tommy will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Carlos Moore and Mike Squeglia of the Green Run High School Alumni Classes of 82-90 for their support during Tommy's illness. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.