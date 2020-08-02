1/
Thomas R. "Tommy" Lattimore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tommy) Raymond Lattimore, 53, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 23, 2020 with Debbie by his side.

Tommy was born in California and was predeceased by his parents, Major George James Lattimore, USMC, Retired and Francis Lukasavage Lattimore.

Tommy was a very skilled framer and carpenter. He enjoyed both baseball and football and was a wonderful artist. He also collected Invicta watches.

Survivors include his sister, Debbie (Paul), and a brother, George M. Lattimore (Angie)of Austin, Texas. Cousins; Jim Eifler and Tammy Eifler Barbier of New Jersey and Bobby Eifler of Ohio. Nieces; Jennifer Wing of Suffolk, Paige Lattimore Keen of Texas and Haily Lattimore of Chesapeake. He is also survived by many friends he called family.

Services for Tommy will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Carlos Moore and Mike Squeglia of the Green Run High School Alumni Classes of 82-90 for their support during Tommy's illness. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved